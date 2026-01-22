En continu

En continu

À l'antenne

À l'antenne Regarder Accueil Sport Football Actualités Calendrier / Résultats Classement Pronostics Xamax coince Bulle En match de préparation mercredi à la Maladière, Neuchâtel Xamax a battu Bulle 3-1. Xamax coince Bulle RTN En match de préparation mercredi à la Maladière, Neuchâtel Xamax a battu Bulle 3-1. Anthony Braizat a saisi l'occasion pour faire jouer de jeunes éléments. (Photo d'archives : Bertrand Pfaff). Une dernière victoire pour Neuchâtel Xamax avant de reprendre le championnat. Mercredi, le club de Challenge League de football est venu à bout de Bulle à la Maladière. Une victoire 3-1 contre la formation de Promotion League. Face aux Fribourgeois, le coach Anthony Braizat alignait un effectif remanié et largement composé de jeunes éléments. C’est l’équipe invitée qui a ouvert le score à la 33e minute. Par la suite, les réussites xamaxiennes ont été signées Gonçalo Sacramento, Rayan Madani et enfin Mattia Valente sur un penalty à la 88e minute. Retour à la compétition ce weekend pour Xamax. Il reçoit Yverdon Sport dimanche à 14 heures. /jhi

Inscrivez-vous à la newsletter RTN Pour tout savoir sur l'actualité inscrivez-vous à notre newsletter et recevez chaque soir dès 17h toutes les news de la journée. S'inscrire à la newsletter

Erreur de rendu non gérée dans 'StoryContext' part: System.Exception: System.Data.SqlClient.SqlException: Transaction (Process ID 58) was deadlocked on lock | communication buffer resources with another process and has been chosen as the deadlock victim. Rerun the transaction. à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlConnection.OnError(SqlException exception, Boolean breakConnection) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.ThrowExceptionAndWarning(TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.Run(RunBehavior runBehavior, SqlCommand cmdHandler, SqlDataReader dataStream, BulkCopySimpleResultSet bulkCopyHandler, TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.HasMoreRows() à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.ReadInternal(Boolean setTimeout) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillLoadDataRow(SchemaMapping mapping) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillFromReader(DataSet dataset, DataTable datatable, String srcTable, DataReaderContainer dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, DataColumn parentChapterColumn, Object parentChapterValue) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, IDataReader dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.FillInternal(DataSet dataset, DataTable[] datatables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, String srcTable, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable dataTable) à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, SqlParameter[] prms) exec [RFJ_Story_LinkedObjects_s_OneTag_2016] 1,4,@ObjectID,@currenttag,@zoneid à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, SqlParameter[] prms) à ASP.htdocs_modules_story_templates_storycontext_ascx.__Render__control1(HtmlTextWriter __w, Control parameterContainer) à System.Web.UI.Control.RenderChildrenInternal(HtmlTextWriter writer, ICollection children) à IceCube.Web.UI.StatelessControlContainerPage.RenderControl(Control ctl) à IceCube.Rendering.CallPartBlockInfo.ToString()