Xamax coince Bulle

En match de préparation mercredi à la Maladière, Neuchâtel Xamax a battu Bulle 3-1.
Xamax coince Bulle

En match de préparation mercredi à la Maladière, Neuchâtel Xamax a battu Bulle 3-1.

Anthony Braizat a saisi l'occasion pour faire jouer de jeunes éléments. (Photo d'archives : Bertrand Pfaff). Anthony Braizat a saisi l'occasion pour faire jouer de jeunes éléments. (Photo d'archives : Bertrand Pfaff).

Une dernière victoire pour Neuchâtel Xamax avant de reprendre le championnat. Mercredi, le club de Challenge League de football est venu à bout de Bulle à la Maladière. Une victoire 3-1 contre la formation de Promotion League. Face aux Fribourgeois, le coach Anthony Braizat alignait un effectif remanié et largement composé de jeunes éléments. C’est l’équipe invitée qui a ouvert le score à la 33e minute. Par la suite, les réussites xamaxiennes ont été signées Gonçalo Sacramento, Rayan Madani et enfin Mattia Valente sur un penalty à la 88e minute.

Retour à la compétition ce weekend pour Xamax. Il reçoit Yverdon Sport dimanche à 14 heures. /jhi


Actualisé le

 
Erreur de rendu non gérée dans 'StoryContext' part: System.Exception: System.Data.SqlClient.SqlException: Transaction (Process ID 58) was deadlocked on lock | communication buffer resources with another process and has been chosen as the deadlock victim. Rerun the transaction. à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlConnection.OnError(SqlException exception, Boolean breakConnection) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.ThrowExceptionAndWarning(TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.Run(RunBehavior runBehavior, SqlCommand cmdHandler, SqlDataReader dataStream, BulkCopySimpleResultSet bulkCopyHandler, TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.HasMoreRows() à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.ReadInternal(Boolean setTimeout) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillLoadDataRow(SchemaMapping mapping) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillFromReader(DataSet dataset, DataTable datatable, String srcTable, DataReaderContainer dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, DataColumn parentChapterColumn, Object parentChapterValue) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, IDataReader dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.FillInternal(DataSet dataset, DataTable[] datatables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, String srcTable, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable dataTable) à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, SqlParameter[] prms) exec [RFJ_Story_LinkedObjects_s_OneTag_2016] 1,4,@ObjectID,@currenttag,@zoneid à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, SqlParameter[] prms) à ASP.htdocs_modules_story_templates_storycontext_ascx.__Render__control1(HtmlTextWriter __w, Control parameterContainer) à System.Web.UI.Control.RenderChildrenInternal(HtmlTextWriter writer, ICollection children) à IceCube.Web.UI.StatelessControlContainerPage.RenderControl(Control ctl) à IceCube.Rendering.CallPartBlockInfo.ToString()

Actualités suivantes

Le Real Madrid toujours le club aux plus hauts revenus

Le Real Madrid toujours le club aux plus hauts revenus

Football    Actualisé le 22.01.2026 - 06:44

Europa League: Bâle se déplace à Salzbourg, YB reçoit Lyon

Europa League: Bâle se déplace à Salzbourg, YB reçoit Lyon

Football    Actualisé le 22.01.2026 - 04:06

Ligue des champions: les Reds s'imposent 3-0 à Marseille

Ligue des champions: les Reds s'imposent 3-0 à Marseille

Football    Actualisé le 21.01.2026 - 23:05

Le Bayern et le Barça en lice mercredi soir

Le Bayern et le Barça en lice mercredi soir

Football    Actualisé le 21.01.2026 - 04:07

Articles les plus lus

Sept sur sept pour Arsenal, qui bat l'Inter à Milan

Sept sur sept pour Arsenal, qui bat l'Inter à Milan

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 23:17

Le Bayern et le Barça en lice mercredi soir

Le Bayern et le Barça en lice mercredi soir

Football    Actualisé le 21.01.2026 - 04:07

Ligue des champions: les Reds s'imposent 3-0 à Marseille

Ligue des champions: les Reds s'imposent 3-0 à Marseille

Football    Actualisé le 21.01.2026 - 23:05

Europa League: Bâle se déplace à Salzbourg, YB reçoit Lyon

Europa League: Bâle se déplace à Salzbourg, YB reçoit Lyon

Football    Actualisé le 22.01.2026 - 04:06

Manchester City battu en Norvège

Manchester City battu en Norvège

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 20:47

Sept sur sept pour Arsenal, qui bat l'Inter à Milan

Sept sur sept pour Arsenal, qui bat l'Inter à Milan

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 23:17

Le Bayern et le Barça en lice mercredi soir

Le Bayern et le Barça en lice mercredi soir

Football    Actualisé le 21.01.2026 - 04:07

Ligue des champions: les Reds s'imposent 3-0 à Marseille

Ligue des champions: les Reds s'imposent 3-0 à Marseille

Football    Actualisé le 21.01.2026 - 23:05

Un choc Inter-Arsenal au menu mardi dès 21h

Un choc Inter-Arsenal au menu mardi dès 21h

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 04:34

FC Barcelone: Flick confirme le départ de Ter Stegen à Gérone

FC Barcelone: Flick confirme le départ de Ter Stegen à Gérone

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 18:42

Manchester City battu en Norvège

Manchester City battu en Norvège

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 20:47

Sept sur sept pour Arsenal, qui bat l'Inter à Milan

Sept sur sept pour Arsenal, qui bat l'Inter à Milan

Football    Actualisé le 20.01.2026 - 23:17