Xamax coince Bulle

En match de préparation mercredi à la Maladière, Neuchâtel Xamax a battu Bulle 3-1.
Anthony Braizat a saisi l'occasion pour faire jouer de jeunes éléments. (Photo d'archives : Bertrand Pfaff).
Une dernière victoire pour Neuchâtel Xamax avant de reprendre le championnat. Mercredi, le club de Challenge League de football est venu à bout de Bulle à la Maladière. Une victoire 3-1 contre la formation de Promotion League. Face aux Fribourgeois, le coach Anthony Braizat alignait un effectif remanié et largement composé de jeunes éléments. C’est l’équipe invitée qui a ouvert le score à la 33e minute. Par la suite, les réussites xamaxiennes ont été signées Gonçalo Sacramento, Rayan Madani et enfin Mattia Valente sur un penalty à la 88e minute.
Retour à la compétition ce weekend pour Xamax. Il reçoit Yverdon Sport dimanche à 14 heures. /jhi
Erreur de rendu non gérée dans 'StoryContext' part: System.Exception: System.Data.SqlClient.SqlException: Transaction (Process ID 58) was deadlocked on lock | communication buffer resources with another process and has been chosen as the deadlock victim. Rerun the transaction.
à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlConnection.OnError(SqlException exception, Boolean breakConnection)
à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.ThrowExceptionAndWarning(TdsParserStateObject stateObj)
à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.Run(RunBehavior runBehavior, SqlCommand cmdHandler, SqlDataReader dataStream, BulkCopySimpleResultSet bulkCopyHandler, TdsParserStateObject stateObj)
à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.HasMoreRows()
à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.ReadInternal(Boolean setTimeout)
à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillLoadDataRow(SchemaMapping mapping)
à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillFromReader(DataSet dataset, DataTable datatable, String srcTable, DataReaderContainer dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, DataColumn parentChapterColumn, Object parentChapterValue)
à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, IDataReader dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords)
à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.FillInternal(DataSet dataset, DataTable[] datatables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, String srcTable, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior)
à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior)
à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable dataTable)
à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, SqlParameter[] prms)
exec [RFJ_Story_LinkedObjects_s_OneTag_2016] 1,4,@ObjectID,@currenttag,@zoneid
à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, SqlParameter[] prms)
à ASP.htdocs_modules_story_templates_storycontext_ascx.__Render__control1(HtmlTextWriter __w, Control parameterContainer)
à System.Web.UI.Control.RenderChildrenInternal(HtmlTextWriter writer, ICollection children)
à IceCube.Web.UI.StatelessControlContainerPage.RenderControl(Control ctl)
à IceCube.Rendering.CallPartBlockInfo.ToString()
Ce site utilise des cookies à des fins de statistiques, d’optimisation et de marketing ciblé. En poursuivant votre visite sur cette page, vous acceptez l’utilisation des cookies aux fins énoncées ci-dessus. En savoir plus.