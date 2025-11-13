Neuchâtel Xamax s’incline face à Servette

Le club de Challenge League de football a été battu 2-1 par Servette, pensionnaire de Super League, jeudi en match amical. Koro Kone a inscrit l’unique réussite xamaxienne dans cette rencontre.
L'attaquant Koro Kone a marqué l'unique but xamaxien jeudi après-midi face à Servette. (Photo d'archives : Georges Henz).
Essayé, pas pu pour Neuchâtel Xamax. Les « rouge et noir » se sont logiquement inclinés 2-1 face à Servette jeudi après-midi en match amical. Au centre sportif de Vessy, le club de Challenge League de football a pourtant ouvert la marque dans cette partie par l’intermédiaire de Koro Kone. Mais l’équipe de Super League a finalement su reprendre les devants en fin de rencontre.
Les hommes d’Anthony Braizat retrouveront le championnat de Challenge League samedi prochain face au Stade Lausanne Ouchy. /gjo
