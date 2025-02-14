Un suspect de l’incendie à Estavayer-le-Lac identifié

L’enquête de la Police cantonale fribourgeoise a permis d’identifier un suspect après un incendie qui avait détruit un bungalow dans un camping à Estavayer-le-Lac.
La Police cantonale fribourgeoise annonce, ce vendredi dans un communiqué, avoir identifié une personne suspectée d'avoir mis le feu à un bungalow à Estavayer-le-Lac. Les pompiers et la Police étaient intervenus pour un bungalow en feu dans un camping.
L’enquête de Police a permis d’identifier un homme âgé de 43 ans, domicilié dans la région. Il sera dénoncé à l’Autorité compétente. /comm-mlm