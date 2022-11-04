Mon Régio : Littoral Région

Le vendredi, la presse locale est à l’honneur de la Matinale. Que lit-on dans Littoral Région ...
Mon Régio : Littoral Région

Le vendredi, la presse locale est à l’honneur de la Matinale. Que lit-on dans Littoral Région cette semaine ?

Nicolas Bringolf, du Littorail Region, était l'invité de La Matinale ce vendredi. Nicolas Bringolf, du Littorail Region, était l'invité de La Matinale ce vendredi.

Ouverture de l’hebdomadaire du Littoral Ouest avec Nicolas Bringolf, invité de Raphael, pour mettre sous les projecteurs les articles à ne pas manquer dans l’édition de ce 4 novembre.

De l’importance d’être au chaud avec l’apport des sceaux à cendres offert aux habitants de Milvignes, présent en « une » du quotidien au débat sur le rajeunissement viticole au Conseil Général de Cortaillod, en passant par le théâtre, et la comédie musicale des Baladins à Bevaix :

Vendredi prochain à 7h45 sur RTN, nous recevrons le « Bulcom ». /rde


 
Erreur de rendu non gérée dans 'NewsByTag' part: System.Exception: System.Data.SqlClient.SqlException: The query processor could not start the necessary thread resources for parallel query execution. à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlConnection.OnError(SqlException exception, Boolean breakConnection) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.ThrowExceptionAndWarning(TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.TdsParser.Run(RunBehavior runBehavior, SqlCommand cmdHandler, SqlDataReader dataStream, BulkCopySimpleResultSet bulkCopyHandler, TdsParserStateObject stateObj) à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.HasMoreRows() à System.Data.SqlClient.SqlDataReader.ReadInternal(Boolean setTimeout) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillLoadDataRow(SchemaMapping mapping) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.FillFromReader(DataSet dataset, DataTable datatable, String srcTable, DataReaderContainer dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, DataColumn parentChapterColumn, Object parentChapterValue) à System.Data.Common.DataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, IDataReader dataReader, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.FillInternal(DataSet dataset, DataTable[] datatables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, String srcTable, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable[] dataTables, Int32 startRecord, Int32 maxRecords, IDbCommand command, CommandBehavior behavior) à System.Data.Common.DbDataAdapter.Fill(DataTable dataTable) à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, IEnumerable`1 prms) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Common.cs:ligne 1585 SELECT distinct top 5 d.objectid as ID,d.idnavigation,d.TextContent512 as TextContent,d.Title_Documents,d.RawImage,d.Image,d.createdate_documents FROM Document d inner join CategoryItemXObject o on d.ObjectID=o.ObjectID and o.CategoryItemID in (select n from @SelectedTagID) and o.CategoryItemID not in (2460, 2461, 2462) where d.ObjectID<>@ObjectID and d.IDZone=@Z and d.TypeID in (10004,10008) and d.Available_Document=1 and d.Published=1 and d.Visible_Document=1 order by d.createdate_documents desc à IceCube.Common.GetDataViewByQuery(String strQuery, IEnumerable`1 prms) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Common.cs:ligne 1608 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.Document.GetLiveValue(Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, Dictionary`2 uiArgs) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Content\Document.cs:ligne 682 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.Document.Render(Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, Dictionary`2 uiArgs) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Content\Document.cs:ligne 759 à IceCube.BuiltInParts.Document.RenderCall(ITemplate currentTemplate, Int32 navID, Int32 zoneID, SitePart sitePartID) dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\BuiltInParts\Content\Document.cs:ligne 786 à IceCube.Rendering.CallPartBlockInfo.ToString() dans C:\Repository\Core\IceCube_Business35\Rendering\CallPartBlockInfo.cs:ligne 68

Actualités suivantes

La technologie et les sciences séduisent les élèves neuchâtelois

La technologie et les sciences séduisent les élèves neuchâtelois

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 15:21

Coup de sac pour l’Amuse Bar qui rebondit à l’Ancien Manège

Coup de sac pour l’Amuse Bar qui rebondit à l’Ancien Manège

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 15:15

Le prix Digital Journey du CSEM attribué à Dixi Polytool

Le prix Digital Journey du CSEM attribué à Dixi Polytool

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 14:08

Nombre d’apprentis en hausse à Neuchâtel

Nombre d’apprentis en hausse à Neuchâtel

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 11:46

Articles les plus lus

Le monde en cause : des élections cruciales aux États-Unis

Le monde en cause : des élections cruciales aux États-Unis

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 10:58

Nombre d’apprentis en hausse à Neuchâtel

Nombre d’apprentis en hausse à Neuchâtel

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 11:46

Le prix Digital Journey du CSEM attribué à Dixi Polytool

Le prix Digital Journey du CSEM attribué à Dixi Polytool

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 14:08

Mon Régio : Littoral Région

Mon Régio : Littoral Région

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 14:43

SWISSINT au comptoir de Payerne

SWISSINT au comptoir de Payerne

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 10:11

Le monde en cause : des élections cruciales aux États-Unis

Le monde en cause : des élections cruciales aux États-Unis

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 10:58

Nombre d’apprentis en hausse à Neuchâtel

Nombre d’apprentis en hausse à Neuchâtel

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 11:46

Le prix Digital Journey du CSEM attribué à Dixi Polytool

Le prix Digital Journey du CSEM attribué à Dixi Polytool

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 14:08

Sorti(e) de boîte : Aktiia

Sorti(e) de boîte : Aktiia

Région    Actualisé le 03.11.2022 - 17:41

Des poils et des toiles à La Chaux-de-Fonds

Des poils et des toiles à La Chaux-de-Fonds

Région    Actualisé le 03.11.2022 - 17:52

SWISSINT au comptoir de Payerne

SWISSINT au comptoir de Payerne

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 10:11

Le monde en cause : des élections cruciales aux États-Unis

Le monde en cause : des élections cruciales aux États-Unis

Région    Actualisé le 04.11.2022 - 10:58