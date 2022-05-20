Mon Régio : N+

Chaque vendredi, les journaux locaux de la région sont à l’honneur dans La Matinale.
Chaque vendredi, les journaux locaux de la région sont à l’honneur dans La Matinale

La cheffe de la communication de la Ville de Neuchâtel, Françoise Kuenzi, est venue présenter la dernière édition de N+ La cheffe de la communication de la Ville de Neuchâtel, Françoise Kuenzi, est venue présenter la dernière édition de N+

Tous les vendredis à 7h10, RTN met à l’honneur un journal régional. Cette semaine, Françoise Kuenzi, cheffe de la communication de la Ville de Neuchâtel, est venue présenter la dernière édition, très estivale de N+, journal de la ville de Neuchâtel.

