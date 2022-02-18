Good Morning Neuchâtel : Christian Mukuna tombe le masque

Malgré une attention toute relative de ses collègues, Christian Mukuna est revenu sur l’actualité ...
Good Morning Neuchâtel : Christian Mukuna tombe le masque

Malgré une attention toute relative de ses collègues, Christian Mukuna est revenu sur l’actualité de la semaine

Christian Mukuna était présent dans Good Morning Neuchâtel ce vendredi matin. Christian Mukuna était présent dans Good Morning Neuchâtel ce vendredi matin.

La St-Valentin, les mesures sanitaires réduites et le retour de la Fête des Vendanges voici quelques-uns des sujets abordés cette semaine par notre humoriste dans Good Morning Neuchâtel.

