Good Morning Neuchâtel : Christian Mukuna se reconvertit

Suite à la décision du Conseil fédéral de renoncer aux bons de 50 francs pour encourager la ...
Good Morning Neuchâtel : Christian Mukuna se reconvertit

Suite à la décision du Conseil fédéral de renoncer aux bons de 50 francs pour encourager la vaccination, Christian Mukuna doit se trouver un nouveau travail. Du coup, il remonte sur scène

Chrisitian Mukuna refait l'actualité de la semaine ce vendredi, avec un brin d'humour. Chrisitian Mukuna refait l'actualité de la semaine ce vendredi, avec un brin d'humour.

La faible récolte de pommes dans la région, les recherches de dioxyde dans le lac de Neuchâtel, les nouveaux slogans du SCAN : voilà quelques-uns des sujets que notre humoriste Christian Mukuna évoque dans sa chronique de la semaine.

