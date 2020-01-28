Sportifs neuchâtelois récompensés

La Fondation Sport NE a remis mardi soir des chèques à 47 sportifs neuchâtelois méritants. ...
La Fondation Sport NE a remis mardi soir des chèques à 47 sportifs neuchâtelois méritants. Au total, 100'000 francs ont été distribués

La karatéka Pauline Bonjour est l'une des 47 lauréates de la Fondation Sport NE. (Photo : archives) La karatéka Pauline Bonjour est l'une des 47 lauréates de la Fondation Sport NE. (Photo : archives)

Quarante-sept sportifs neuchâtelois se répartissent 100'000 francs. Ils sont les lauréats de la Fondation Sport NE (FSNE). Fondée en 2007, la FSNE a déjà distribué plus de 1,3 million de francs en faveur des athlètes neuchâtelois de demain. /comm-cwi

Les 47 lauréats neuchâtelois :

  • VTT - Alexandre Balmer
  • Escrime - Pauline Brunner
  • Course d'orientation - Pascal Buchs
  • Ski alpinisme - Marianne Fatton
  • Cyclisme - Valère Thiébaud
  • Tennis - Damien Wenger
  • Karaté - Pauline Bonjour
  • Ski alpinisme - Florence Buchs
  • Badminton - Sabrina Jaquet
  • Tennis - Mirko Martinez
  • Bobsleigh - Yann Moulinier
  • Tennis - Conny Perrin
  • Natation artistique - Margaux Varesio
  • Triathlon - Loanne Duvoisin
  • VTT - Lisa Baumann
  • Ski alpin - Rémi Cuche
  • Natation - Ilan Gagnebin
  • BMX - Alexi Mosset
  • Tennis de table - Barish Moullet
  • Ski de fond - Ilan Pittier
  • VTT - Pauline Roy
  • Triathlon - Joanna Ryter
  • Natation - Lucas Schweingruber
  • Patinage artistique - Nicola Todeschini
  • Gymnastique rythmique - Axelle Amstutz
  • Escrime - Théo Brochard
  • BMX - Kilian Burkhardt
  • Patinage artistique - Jaëlle Chervet
  • Patinage artistique - Camille Chervet
  • Tir à l'arc - Valentin Choffat
  • Natation - Théo Chopard
  • Ski de fond - Solène Faivre
  • Ski alpin - Léa Friche
  • Gymnastique artistique - Agathe Germann
  • Escrime - Vanie Gogniat
  • Course d'orientation - Simon Hamel
  • Athlétisme - Raphaël Hostettler
  • Télémark - Maxime Mosset
  • Tennis de table - Yoan Rebetez
  • VTT - Camille Roy
  • Bobsleigh - Robin Santoli
  • VTT - Liam Seydoux
  • Skicross - Robin Tissières
  • Athlétisme - Halou-Gee Traoré
  • Ski alpin - Elea Weibel
  • Ski de fond - Lola Wuthrich
  • Ski de fond - Emma Wuthrich
