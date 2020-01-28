Sportifs neuchâtelois récompensés

Quarante-sept sportifs neuchâtelois se répartissent 100'000 francs. Ils sont les lauréats de la Fondation Sport NE (FSNE). Fondée en 2007, la FSNE a déjà distribué plus de 1,3 million de francs en faveur des athlètes neuchâtelois de demain. /comm-cwi
Les 47 lauréats neuchâtelois :
- VTT - Alexandre Balmer
- Escrime - Pauline Brunner
- Course d'orientation - Pascal Buchs
- Ski alpinisme - Marianne Fatton
- Cyclisme - Valère Thiébaud
- Tennis - Damien Wenger
- Karaté - Pauline Bonjour
- Ski alpinisme - Florence Buchs
- Badminton - Sabrina Jaquet
- Tennis - Mirko Martinez
- Bobsleigh - Yann Moulinier
- Tennis - Conny Perrin
- Natation artistique - Margaux Varesio
- Triathlon - Loanne Duvoisin
- VTT - Lisa Baumann
- Ski alpin - Rémi Cuche
- Natation - Ilan Gagnebin
- BMX - Alexi Mosset
- Tennis de table - Barish Moullet
- Ski de fond - Ilan Pittier
- VTT - Pauline Roy
- Triathlon - Joanna Ryter
- Natation - Lucas Schweingruber
- Patinage artistique - Nicola Todeschini
- Gymnastique rythmique - Axelle Amstutz
- Escrime - Théo Brochard
- BMX - Kilian Burkhardt
- Patinage artistique - Jaëlle Chervet
- Patinage artistique - Camille Chervet
- Tir à l'arc - Valentin Choffat
- Natation - Théo Chopard
- Ski de fond - Solène Faivre
- Ski alpin - Léa Friche
- Gymnastique artistique - Agathe Germann
- Escrime - Vanie Gogniat
- Course d'orientation - Simon Hamel
- Athlétisme - Raphaël Hostettler
- Télémark - Maxime Mosset
- Tennis de table - Yoan Rebetez
- VTT - Camille Roy
- Bobsleigh - Robin Santoli
- VTT - Liam Seydoux
- Skicross - Robin Tissières
- Athlétisme - Halou-Gee Traoré
- Ski alpin - Elea Weibel
- Ski de fond - Lola Wuthrich
- Ski de fond - Emma Wuthrich