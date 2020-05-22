Le chanteur et musicien guinéen Mory Kanté est décédé

Photo: KEYSTONE/YOSHIKO KUSANO

Le chanteur et musicien guinéen Mory Kanté, connu pour le tube planétaire 'Yéké yéké' dans les années 1980, est décédé à l'âge de 70 ans. Il s'est éteint dans un hôpital de Conakry, a annoncé son fils Balla Kanté à un correspondant de l'AFP.

Mory Kanté, surnommé le 'griot électrique', a contribué à populariser la musique africaine et guinéenne à travers le monde. 'Yéké Yéké', sorti en 1987, s'est vendu à des millions d'exemplaires et a atteint les sommets des hit-parades dans de nombreux pays.

Mory Kanté s'est éteint 'vers 09h45 ce matin à l'hôpital sino-guinéen', a dit son fils. 'Il souffrait de maladies chroniques et voyageait souvent en France pour des soins, mais avec le coronavirus ce n'était plus possible', a-t-il ajouté.

'On a vu son état se dégrader rapidement, mais j'étais surpris quand même, car il avait déjà traversé des moments bien pires', a-t-il dit.

