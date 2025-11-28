Neuchâtel Xamax battu devant son public

Les hommes d’Anthony Braizat se sont inclinés 2-1 contre Aarau vendredi soir à la Maladière en Challenge League de football

Neuchâtel Xamax a été défait par Aarau vendredi soir à la Maladière. Les joueurs « rouge et noir » ont perdu 2-1 dans le championnat de Challenge League de football. Développement suit. /jam


 

