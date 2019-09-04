Xamax connait son programme

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS sait à quoi s’attendre. Le calendrier du deuxième tour de Super League de football est tombé mercredi. Le club « rouge et noir » affrontera notamment le Servette FC le 5 octobre à la Maladière. La troupe de Joël Magnin terminera l’année 2018 par un déplacement à Tourbillon pour y défier le FC Sion. /dpi
Les horaires de la 10e à la 18e journée:
10e journée. Samedi 5 octobre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Servette, Thoune - Lucerne. Dimanche 6 octobre. 16.00 Sion - Lugano, St-Gall - Bâle, Zurich - Young Boys.
11e journée. Samedi 19 octobre. 19.00 Bâle - Thoune, Young Boys - Neuchâtel Xamax. Dimanche 20 octobre. 16.00 Lugano - Zurich, Lucerne - Sion, Servette - St-Gall.
12e journée. Samedi 26 octobre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Lucerne, Sion - Servette. Dimanche 27 octobre. 16.00 Lugano - St-Gall, Young Boys - Thoune, Zurich - Bâle.
13e journée. Samedi 2 novembre. 19.00 St-Gall - Sion, Thoune - Zurich. Dimanche 3 novembre. 16.00 Bâle - Neuchâtel Xamax, Lucerne - Lugano, Servette - Young Boys.
14e journée. Samedi 9 novembre. 19.00 Lucerne - Servette, Neuchâtel Xamax - Thoune. Dimanche 10 novembre. 16.00 Lugano - Bâle, Young Boys - St-Gall, Zurich - Sion.
15e journée. Samedi 23 novembre. 19.00 Servette - Bâle, Zurich - Lucerne. Dimanche 24 novembre. 16.00 Sion - Young Boys, St-Gall - Neuchâtel Xamax, Thoune - Lugano.
16e journée. Samedi 30 novembre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Zurich, Sion - Thoune. Dimanche 1er décembre. 16.00 Bâle - Young Boys, Lugano - Servette, Lucerne - St-Gall.
17e journée. Samedi 7 décembre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Lugano, Young Boys - Lucerne. Dimanche 8 décembre. 16.00 Bâle - Sion, Thoune - St-Gall, Zurich - Servette.
18e journée. Samedi 14 décembre. 19.00 Servette - Thoune, St-Gall - Zurich. Dimanche 15 décembre. 16.00 Lugano - Young Boys, Lucerne - Bâle, Sion - Neuchâtel Xamax.