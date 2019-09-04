Xamax connait son programme

Le calendrier du deuxième tour de Super League de football est tombé mercredi. Neuchâtel Xamax ...
Le calendrier du deuxième tour de Super League de football est tombé mercredi. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS effectuera notamment un déplacement à Sion pour le dernier match de l’année 2018

Xamax et Servette se retrouveront le 5 octobre à la Maladière. (Photo: Archives) Xamax et Servette se retrouveront le 5 octobre à la Maladière. (Photo: Archives)

Neuchâtel Xamax FCS sait à quoi s’attendre. Le calendrier du deuxième tour de Super League de football est tombé mercredi. Le club « rouge et noir » affrontera notamment le Servette FC le 5 octobre à la Maladière. La troupe de Joël Magnin terminera l’année 2018 par un déplacement à Tourbillon pour y défier le FC Sion. /dpi 


Les horaires de la 10e à la 18e journée:

10e journée. Samedi 5 octobre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Servette, Thoune - Lucerne. Dimanche 6 octobre. 16.00 Sion - Lugano, St-Gall - Bâle, Zurich - Young Boys.

11e journée. Samedi 19 octobre. 19.00 Bâle - Thoune, Young Boys - Neuchâtel Xamax. Dimanche 20 octobre. 16.00 Lugano - Zurich, Lucerne - Sion, Servette - St-Gall.

12e journée. Samedi 26 octobre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Lucerne, Sion - Servette. Dimanche 27 octobre. 16.00 Lugano - St-Gall, Young Boys - Thoune, Zurich - Bâle.

13e journée. Samedi 2 novembre. 19.00 St-Gall - Sion, Thoune - Zurich. Dimanche 3 novembre. 16.00 Bâle - Neuchâtel Xamax, Lucerne - Lugano, Servette - Young Boys.

14e journée. Samedi 9 novembre. 19.00 Lucerne - Servette, Neuchâtel Xamax - Thoune. Dimanche 10 novembre. 16.00 Lugano - Bâle, Young Boys - St-Gall, Zurich - Sion.

15e journée. Samedi 23 novembre. 19.00 Servette - Bâle, Zurich - Lucerne. Dimanche 24 novembre. 16.00 Sion - Young Boys, St-Gall - Neuchâtel Xamax, Thoune - Lugano.

16e journée. Samedi 30 novembre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Zurich, Sion - Thoune. Dimanche 1er décembre. 16.00 Bâle - Young Boys, Lugano - Servette, Lucerne - St-Gall.

17e journée. Samedi 7 décembre. 19.00 Neuchâtel Xamax - Lugano, Young Boys - Lucerne. Dimanche 8 décembre. 16.00 Bâle - Sion, Thoune - St-Gall, Zurich - Servette.

18e journée. Samedi 14 décembre. 19.00 Servette - Thoune, St-Gall - Zurich. Dimanche 15 décembre. 16.00 Lugano - Young Boys, Lucerne - Bâle, Sion - Neuchâtel Xamax.

